A military base has reportedly been set on fire by members of ISWAP terrorist group according to report in some quarters

The terrorists reportedly stormed Kwamdi village, Damboa local government area in 10 utility vehicles

Apart from razing down the military base, sources claim arms and ammunition were stolen by the invaders

Insurgents suspected to be members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) overran a military formation in the southern part of Borno state on Tuesday and cart away weapons after a fierce gun battle with the troops.

It was learnt that the fighters rode on about 10 utility vehicles to storm the military formation at Kwamdi village, Damboa local government area, on Tuesday evening.

They were said to have burnt down one Ammour Personal Carrier(APC) and a gun truck.

According to a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF), Hamidu Abu, the deadly group targeted soldiers camp but not residents.

He further disclosed that the base was razed down as arms and ammunition were stolen by the invaders.

“They came at about 4 p.m. and due to the sand storms it was difficult for soldiers to repel them. They burnt down the base including APC and four other vehicles.

“I can’t ascertain if there was any causality figure,” Abu said.

A security source confirmed that the base came under attack from gunmen believed to be ISWAP fighters at about 4 pm and it lasted for about an hour and 30 minutes.

The source added that fighters seized the opportunity of the sand storm to penetrate the base.

“Our base at Kwamdi came under attack but we didn’t lose any of our personnel to the attackers, unfortunately the base suffered some damages,” the security source told Daily Trust.

There has not been any official reaction from the Nigerian military.

Several ISWAP fighters killed

In another report, terrorists affiliated with the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) suffered heavy casualties on Tuesday, June 8, following a failed attack on Dikwa town.

The insurgents stormed the town in a convoy of gun trucks in an attempt to overrun the town but were repelled by troops of the Nigerian Army and Air Task Force.

The publication, citing a source, stated that an unconfirmed number of terrorists died after a fierce gun battle with the Nigerian troops.

CDS meets 29 major generals over retirement

Meanwhile, a report by This Day indicates that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, and the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, are expected to meet 29 army major generals and members of Course 36 of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) pencilled in for retirement.

According to the report, the officers were tipped to leave the force following the appointment of Yahaya as the new army boss.

The affected personnel are expected to meet both the army chief and Irabor, on Thursday, June 10, to iron out the issues after they complained about the sudden and premature retirement confronting them.

Buhari convenes emergency security meeting

Still on matters of security, President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, June 8, presided over an emergency national security meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The presidency disclosed this in a brief statement posted on the official Facebook page of President Buhari.

Although the detailed agenda of the meeting is not available, it is expected to review the current state of insecurity in different parts of the country.

Source: Legit