Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the sultan of Sokoto has expressly seek an end to the street begging in the state and Northern Nigeria

Abubakar noted the importance of the western education system and its use to the end of the Almajiris syndrome in the North

The monarch who stated that he is a product of traditional Almajiri system, appealed to parents to discourage their children from begging

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has called for the use of Islamic and western education to end Almajiris syndrome in the North.

The Nation reports that he made this call on Thursday, September 25, during the closing of a two-day workshop for the modernisation of the Almajiri- Nizamiyya education system in Sokoto state.

Abubakar said the sultanate council and others must unite for the success of the initiative aimed at ending street begging in the state and northern Nigeria.

The Sultan of Sokoto has called for an end to street begging, says Almajiri is not Islamic.

The monarch recalled that he and many others were products of the traditional Almajiri system but nothing linked their quest for Arabic and Islamic knowledge with begging.

He said:

“Parents must be sensitised against allowing their children to resort to begging. We were not encouraged to beg in any guise but to strictly seek knowledge.”

Abubakar said all hands must be on deck to deepen awareness and sustain the call against the begging culture.

The royal father called on the government to put more effort towards sustaining adequate funding of education of Nigerians through supporting efforts of state governments and relevant agencies.

He added that the FG should:

“Make funds available to states committed to the project initiative with vigour. Nothing works without funds. We are efficiently driving the objectives to curtail or mitigate the negative trend and consequences associated with the socio-moral ills on the society as protection for the future of young ones.

"It is our duty to close ranks and salvage as well as protect lives for the continued meaningful existence and survival of humanity by providing the necessary instruments of development educationally.”

Earlier, the Sultan revealed that breaking away would not stop existing problems peculiar to each ethnic group in Nigeria, a report by Daily Trust also indicates.

He maintained that those who are using religion to sow the seed of discord would fail in their quest as the country would not succumb to their atrocities.

