Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has taken to social media to give an interesting piece of advice

According to the veteran movie star, people should stop feeling entitled to money that isn't theirs

Henshaw added that those working hard to earn a living deserve to spend it or give it away as they please

Kate Henshaw recently shared some words of advice with her social media fans concerning the feeling of entitlement, tagging it as witchcraft.

The actress dished out some advice. Photo credit: Kate Henshaw

Source: Instagram

According to the Nollywood actress, people have no right to feel entitled to other people's money, adding that people who worked for their money have a right to spend it as they please.

In her words:

"You are not entitled to money that is not yours. No! Stop this bad behaviour that the world owes you anything. Those working hard to make every penny deserve to spend or give away the way they choose. Keyword here *working hard*"

See post below:

Source: Legit.ng