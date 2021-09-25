When Bobrisky's ex-PA, Oye Kyme revealed that billionaire businessman, Mompha used to be 'intimate' with Bobrisky, social media went crazy

Mompha debunked the rumour and told the Ivorian lady that he would sue her for defamation of character

Oye Kyme has now crawled back to the businessman to ask for forgiveness noting that she would not have made the statement if she did not hear it from Bobrisky

Looks like Bobrisky's ex-PA, Oye Kyme has realised the gravity of her statement about Mompha and the crossdresser and is not ready to face court.

The businessman had reached out to her and assured that she would hear from him as he would sue her for defamation of character.

Mompha asks Bobrisky's ex-PA to apologise publicly Photo credit: @oye.kyme/@mompha/@bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Oye Kyme begs for forgiveness

In a post on his page, Mompha shared a screenshot of his conversation with Bobrisky's former employee as she begged to be pardoned for her statement.

According to her, if Bobrisky hadn't made such a statement, she would not have confidently shared it on social media.

Mompha noted that she should have sent him a message to confirm any news about him and the only way she would be forgiven is if she tenders a public apology.

He also disclosed to the remorseful Oye that he is a real troublemaker if she has not heard about him.

The Ivorian lady simply kept begging as she said that she would like to be forgiven so that she can move on and forget the day.

Mompha captioned the post with:

"After saying rubbish about me and Now you want peace."

See the post below:

Reactions

mcmakopolo:

"This post sha is making the lady have more popular opinion sha, cos ur only explanation is to your family and nobody else."

__bad_bitchbarry:

"I like the way she’s not taking back what she said."

gwenshuga1:

"She’s not the problem but Bob."

ada_barry12:

"She still stands on the fact that she heard it so she isnt afraid, she just wants to move past it."

oluwasonpapy:

"And she is trying to let you know that it is what she heard from Bob, and I think the best remedy to this whole mess is asking Bob to stop telling people that you are dating him. Periodt."

Mompha shows off family amid Bobrisky drama

Despite the messy drama on social media, Mompha showed off his family, proof that he is happily married with kids.

Mompha splurged millions on four brand new iPhones for himself, wife and their two kids. The businessman welcomed his kids to the iPhone gang as they showed off their new gadgets in the car.

Some people were of the opinion that the businessman was trying to divert attention from the issue at hand to his family.

