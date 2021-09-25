The practice of passing down kingship from one generation to the next is part of the fabric of African tradition. Relics of this age-long culture are evident in modern times around the continent where governments are elected into power in democratic settings.

In some African nations like Gabon, Togo, and Congo, there have been cases where fathers pass the mantle of leadership to their sons like in old times.

These African presidents are sons of leaders (Photo: Wikipedia)

Below is a list of African presidents whose fathers also handled the mantle of leadership:

1. Edward Akufo-Addo and Nana Akufo-Addo (Ghana)

President Nana Akufo-Addo has been in office since January 7, 2017. His father, Edward Akufo-Addo, was the country's non-executive leader from 1970 to 1972, having been the third chief justice (1966-1970).

2. Ali Bongo and Omar Bongo (Garbon)

In 2009, President Ali Bongo took over the leadership of Garbon from his late father, Omar Bongo, who had been in office since 1967. Upon his father's death, Ali was elected in 2009 and re-elected in 2016.

3. Uhuru Kenyatta and Jomo Kenyatta (Kenya)

Uhuru Kenyatta, the son of Jomo Kenyatta, is the current Kenyan president. Being the founding father of the nation, Jomo was its first leader.

4. Faure Gnassingbe Eyadema and Gnassingbe Eyadema (Togo)

Faure Gnassingbe Eyadema was immediately installed as president of Togo in 2005 following the demise of his father, Gnassingbe Eyadema, the same year. Gnassingbe led the country from 1967 to 2005.

5. Joseph Kabila and Laurent-Desire Kabila (Congo)

Less than a month after the assassination of late President Laurent-Desire Kabila in 2001, his son, Joseph Kabila, took over office. He was later elected in 2006 and re-elected in 2011. According to the 2006 constitution of DRC, the former president will remain a senator till he dies.

