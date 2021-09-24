Tesla CEO, Elon Musk and musician girlfriend, Grimes have officially parted ways after three years of romance

The Tesla founder confirmed the news to one US publication, emphasizing that they still remain on good terms

The couple made their last public appearance together at this year's Met Gala and they are working hard at being successful co-parents to their son

Elon Musk has confirmed his breakup with longtime girlfriend, Canadian-musician Grimes. After three years together and the birth of a now one-year-old boy, the couple has called things quits.

Elon Musk and musician girlfriend, Grimes have officially parted ways. Image: Getty

The SpaceX founder confirmed that he and Grimes, 33 are “semi-separated” but will remain on good terms and work hard at being successful co-parents to their boy, Page Six reports.

Explaining the cause of their spilt, Musk says conflicting schedules got in the way of their romance.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room," he said.

The couple’s last public appearance together was at the Met Gala earlier this month. Although Grimes walked the red carpet alone, she was joined by Musk inside, Vanity Fair reports.

It's really a full-circle moment as the fashion event was also the first time they confirmed their relationship back in 2018.

