Davido’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, has finally spoken on the death of the singer’s official photographer, Fortune

Fortune died on September 21, 2021, by drowning, while on location not long before a photoshoot

Speaking on the late photographer, Ajudua recounted different occasions when he literally risked his life to get perfect pictures

Davido’s lawyer mourned the photographer by noting his hard work, passion and dedication to his profession

Popular Nigerian star, Davido’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, has now taken to social media to react to the death of the singer’s official photographer, Fortune.

The news of Fortune’s demise was received with great mourning after it made the rounds on September 21.

It was gathered that the young man died by drowning while trying to get a perfect angle at a weird spot for his photos.

Davido's lawyer reacts to Fortune's death. Photos: @prince_ii

Source: Instagram

Taking to his verified Instagram page, Bobo noted that Fortune was regarded as their friend, brother and personal photographer.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Not stopping there, Davido’s lawyer explained that the young man was very hardworking, daring and God fearing.

According to him, Fortune would literally put his life at risk just to get a perfect shot. He even mentioned remembering different occasions when they warned him not to climb dangerous places while carrying out his job.

In his words:

“You would literally endanger your life to get the perfect shot. I am literally replaying multiple scenes of us yelling at you ‘Fortune noo!! You can’t climb there!!’ “Fortune are you crazy?! Get down from there!!” on almost every single outing we had.”

Bobo Ajudua explained that Fortune’s dedication and bravery was unmatched. He noted that the young photographer would not be forgotten.

See his touching post below:

Social media users react

A number of internet users mourned the deceased photographer and also sympathized with Davido seeing as he had lost a number of his crew members.

Some fans however felt there was more to Fortune's death and asked questions.

Read some of their comments below:

Ets_ng:

“Lord please don’t let me die on my hustle, let me eat the fruit of my labor .”

Agim_morrelli:

“Too many RIPs in Davido’s camp. God watch over our brother’s camp and protect him from further emotional harm.”

Thefayrouzz:

“I can imagine how David feels rn .”

J.kapital:

“Una dey disguise, tell us what's really happening.”

Hendrixmrbase:

“Rest in peace fortune. I'm going to miss his creativity and his logo on sweet pictures. He was a fine soul. God bless him.”

So sad.

Obama DMW's death

In July, Davido suffered a great loss after yet another of his men, Obama DMW, died in his prime.

The music star who had been known to always chronicle his life on social media totally stayed off the gram after the death of his associate.

A number of fans understood that he was in mourning and sent him words of prayers and encouragement.

Source: Legit