The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a total of N696.965 billion as federation allocation for the month of August.

Channels TV reported that a Deputy Director of Information at the Office of Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), Oshundun Olajide, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, September 23.

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) shares a total of N696.965 billion to the three tiers of government for the month of August. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Here is a breakdown of how the revenue was shared:

Total revenue shared

Federal Government - N289.257 billion State Governments - N217.183 billion Local Government Areas - N161.541 billion Oil-Producing States - N41.376 billion (derivation/13% of mineral revenue)

Note that the monthly federal allocation is inclusive of Value Added Tax (VAT), Exchange Gain, Excess Bank Charges and Revenue from non-oil.

Meanwhile, the statement indicates that the gross revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) for August was N166.228 billion.

This comes amid the legal battle between the federal and state governments over whose responsibility it is to collect VAT.

Below is a further breakdown of how the revenue was shared

How the VAT was shared in August

Federal Government - N24.934 billion State Governments - N83.114 billion Local Governments - N58.180 billion

Non-oil revenue - N50 billion

Federal Government - N26.340 billion State Governments - N13.360 Local Governments - N10.3 billion

Distributed Statutory Revenue (N477.504bn)

Federal Government - N236.437 billion State Governments - N119.924 billion Local Governments - N92.4456 billion Derivation (13 per cent mineral revenue) - N28.687 billion

Total

The statement indicated that total revenue distributable for August included gross statutory revenue of N477.504 billion, VAT of N166.228 billion, exchange gain of N2.830 billion, excess bank charges recovered of N0.403 billion, and N50 billion from non-oil revenue.

This brings the total distributable revenue to N696.965 billion for the month of August.

According to ThisDay, the total amount was N63.752 billion less than the N760.717 billion shared in July 2021, indicating that there was a decrease in the distributable revenue for August.

However, there is a significant increase in VAT and import duty.

Source: Legit