Hollywood actor Tom Felton, famous for playing Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter, has been hospitalised

The movie star collapsed while playing golf a day after he celebrated his 34th birthday ceremony

In the popular Harry Potter films, Felton acted as one of Harry Potter’s arch enemies

Harry Potter star Tom Felton has been hospitalised after fainting while playing golf.

CNN reports that Felton was partaking in a celebrity golf match on Thursday, September 23, when the incident happened.

Harry Potter actor Tom Felton was hospitalised after collapsing a day after his birthday. Photo: Ashley Landis for AP News.

Felton is well known for playing Harry Potter's rival Draco Malfoy in the successful film franchise by JK Rowling.

The actor was conscious after swooning and was ferried from the golf course on a cart.

The Professional Golfers' Association released a statement confirming the incident.

"In today's Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe.

"He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available," it read.

Photos of the incident depicted the pale-looking movie star being surrounded by other players and tournament officials before being laid on a golf cart.

Day after birthday

Felton’s medical incident happened just a day after he marked turning 34 years old, on Wednesday, September 22.

He celebrated his birthday with a social media post reading:

“33 years done. Good Lord, it’s been so much fun getting here - yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come.

Thank you all for your love, support and sense of humour. Let’s keep a good thing going to the next 33.”

Suffocating

Rupert Grint, who played Potter's best friend Ron Wesley in the film, previously said that featuring on the show was suffocating.

Unknown to many fans from across the globe, Grint grew weary of filming the movies year in year out.

Rupert Grint said filming Harry Potter was suffocating. Photos: Rupert Grint.

However, he was grateful for the Harry Potter cast, saying they were like family to him.

“The movies take a year to shoot. But, I mean, it was a great experience and such a nice kind of family atmosphere. It was always kind of all the same crew we grew up with.

“It just never ended. Every year we came back to the same sets, same people,” the star said.

