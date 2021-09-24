A woman who has been hoping to have children finally realised her dream as she gave birth to triplets

The new mother who was celebrated by many online reportedly waited for 18 years to have her own children

In a viral clip, the woman could be seen struggling to balance the three kids on all sides of her hands

An unnamed Nigerian woman is being celebrated online after she gave birth to triplets. According to @temilolasobola on Instagram, the woman waited for 18 years to have kids.

In the video shared by the same Instagram user, she held her babies in both hands as people surrounded her.

The woman was massively celebrated online. Photo source: @temilolasobola

Source: Instagram

Blessings too big for hands to carry

The new mother sat as people tried to take shots of her at a place that looks like a church. With the number of church members around, it probably was a child dedication ceremony going on.

After the woman had balanced two of the kids on her hands, a priest stretched the third one to her so can have all of them on her.

Messages of congratulations flooded the comment section as some were marvelled by how long she had to wait.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments and many likes.

They are God's blessings

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

alhajaolalekan said:

"Congratulations."

nikky1818 said:

"Congratulations."

ikeoluwaolabiran said:

"Overflow of blessing, God is great."

faveyee said:

"Congratulations, God bless the babies."

prettyolori said:

"This is handful blessing."

Another woman gave birth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Bridget Avwevuruo Omolori, took to Facebook on Thursday, August 13, to celebrate the birthing of her twins.

The lady said that before she could conceive, she went through a lot of embarrassment from people. Omolori thanked her husband, Thomas, who stood by her during her trying time.

The woman said that though her man might not be the perfect husband, he fought for her when it was necessary.

Some of the words people threw at her were: “We told you she is without a womb”. In response, her husband always said that their time will definitely come.

