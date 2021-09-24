Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha has declared that the entertainment industry in Nigeria is facing a difficult time and advised fans to be careful when envying celebrities

The lady talked about the dramas happening on social media involving celebrities and regarded it as shameful

Georgina advised fans to be content with whatever they have and never compare themselves with anyone

Popular Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha has got some strong messages for fans who idolize and envy celebrities with huge social media influences.

Actress Georgia Onuoha urges fans to be contented and not envy celebrities. Credit: @georgiaonuoha

Source: Instagram

A disappointed Georgina who is not pleased with the recent shenanigans in the entertainment industry shared a lengthy epistle-like image to fans on her verified Instagram page. According to her:

"The Nigerian entertainment industry is currently on steroids."

Think twice before discrediting your hard work

The actress in her caption for the post also expressed shock over the not-so-good reports that were coming out of the industry.

She branded the reports as shameful and unfortunate while advising fans to be careful when choosing idols.

"Not all that glitters is gold, So before you go about beating yourself up and discrediting your hard work because one celebrity bought this, bought that, and you want the same, think twice."

In the later part of her message, she implored fans to be grateful for their little achievements and never compare their lives with anybody.

Check out the post below;

Fans and celebrities agree with Georgina's post

A couple of her fans and her colleagues have agreed with her on the post.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Nrpope:

"The truth in your mouth will never finish."

Realsusanpeters

"Now the problem is one bean spoil the rest , but those that have always walked the path of discipline will all be labelled same , for us what you see is what you get kalas!"

_Taiwobankole

"thank u Georgina.. well said"

Mrhollywood1010

"Nothing more to add. You have said it all."

Chyanorikeyi:

"Like i have been waiting for your take on the issue, fake life everywhere."

