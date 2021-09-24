Members of the Lagos state House of Assembly have read a riot act to the ministry of transportation

The Assembly's committee on transportation told the ministry to ensure the state's law relating to commercial Okada riders

Temitope Adewale, the chairman of the committee, said that enforcement of the laws would discourage the plying of major roads by Okada riders

Alausa, Lagos - The Lagos state House of Assembly has charged the ministry of transportation, related departments and agencies to ensure effective enforcement of the state's transportation laws, especially as it relates to commercial motorcycle riders.

Legit.ng gathered that the call was made by the House committee on transportation which is currently on its oversight to the various agencies.

Lagos Assembly has sent a warning message to MDAs on transportation law. Credit: Eromosele

Source: UGC

It was learnt during a visit to the ministry, the Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA) and the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transportation Agency (LAMATA) on Tuesday, the chairman of the committee, Hon. Temitope Adewale, said that effective enforcement of the laws would save residents and discourage the plying of major roads by Okada riders.

He said such enforcement would also help to stop the use of one-way by drivers.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Adewale, who commended the management of MVAA over its revenue generation, advised the agency to device means within the laws to actualise its mandate in spite of the challenges facing it.

According to the lawmaker, based on the revenue generated so far by the agency, it shows that Lagos is a prosperous State despite the country's economic downturn.

At LAMATA, the committee chairman commended the agency for ensuring effective mass transit, adding that the state would continue to witness infrastructural development in the transportation sector.

Adewale also urged the agency to quickly complete ongoing projects so that new ones should commence before the weather becomes unfriendly.

Meanwhile, the commissioner for transportation, Fredrick Oladeinde, said the ministry would continue to work with the House of Assembly to ensure the effective delivery of dividends of democracy.

Oladeinde said the ministry would further ensure that people are able to drive seamlessly from one point to the other without fear as he said the State has a transport master plan that would address the challenges facing the sector.

On his part, Oluwatoyin Fayinka, a special adviser on transportation to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, canvassed for budget line to enhance the productivity of his office.

Also, the general manager of MVAA, Mrs Lape Kilanko, pointed out the challenges facing the agency as he sought the assistance of the House in addressing them.

Kilanko lamented that local governments and Local Council Development Authorities, LCDAs, were collecting the revenue that the agency was saddled to collect and that this had affected the revenue drive of the agency.

She said the agency has an accommodation problem that is affecting its productivity.

Members of the committee present at the oversight were; Hon. Ganiyu Okanlawon, Hon. Sylvester Ogunkelu and Hon. Tijani Surajudeen.

Residents kick against alleged move by Lagos Assembly to relocate school construction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that apparently disturbed by the alleged move by the Lagos State House of Assembly to relocate the construction of senior secondary school from their area, the residents of Ebute Metta (West) in Lagos Mainland local government have kicked.

It was reported that the senior secondary school was approved to be built in the district by Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu recently.

The traditional head of the community, Ajani assured stakeholders of the readiness of his committee to push for the relocation of the senior secondary school to Oyingbo.

Source: Legit Newspaper