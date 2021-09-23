A building in Woji, on the outskirts of Port Harcourt, Rivers collapsed on Thursday, September 23

The collapse of a building in Woji, on the outskirts of Port Harcourt, Rivers left at least one person dead and two others terribly injured on Thursday, September 23.

The victims were working on the structure when the tragedy occurred on Thursday, Punch reports.

Claims from eyewitnesses indicate that recent floods in the Rivers capital might have triggered the incident.

The affected persons were working on the building when it collapsed

However, a survivor admitted that the building had “integrity issues” such that at the time it collapsed, the workers were and that workers were carrying out some reinforcement work on it.

