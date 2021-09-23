A young Nigerian lady, Wakilat Kikelomo Zakariyau, has celebrated graduating from Osun State University in grand style

Wakilat emerged the overall best graduating student in the faculty of humanities and bagged a couple of awards

An excited Wakilat who was presented an award by Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola said that her achievement is a dream come true

A brilliant Nigerian lady, Wakilat Kikelomo Zakariyau, has graduated from Osun State University with a first-class in linguistics and communications studies.

Wakilat topped her impeccable degree result by emerging as the overall best student in the faculty of humanities.

She had a GPA of 5.00 in her first year at the university Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Wakilat Kikelomo Zakariyau

Celebrating the feat on her LinkedIn wall, the young lady said it still feels surreal to have achieved such feats.

She started with a perfect GPA in her first year at the university

Wakilat revealed that though she had recorded a GPA of 5.0 in her first year, becoming the best student wasn't in her plans initially.

With time, the goal grew on her and she was able to combine academic excellence pursuit with other activities on campus that include journalism, entrepreneurship, mentoring junior colleagues amongst others.

Osun State governor shared the sweet moment with her

One of the highpoints from her convocation was when the Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola presented the lady with an award.

She went on to say that:

"It is the end of a hectic journey for me, but also the beginning of an adventure that leads to success and glory by His Grace. I am super excited about this next phase and I am so proud of myself. Cheering to greatness because the future is brighter than the sun. ✨❤️"

Social media users celebrate her

Lateef Ayinde said:

"Hijab is not a barrier, keep it up sis Wakilat Kikelomo Zakariyau and try to apply for PhD scholarship in a foreign university immediately. This is the beginning of goodness. You can chat me if you are interested."

Chinedu Junior Ihekwoaba commented:

"Congrats...push for a scholarship abroad. The sky is your starting..."

Bashir Muheeb stated:

"Congratulations. May Almighty Allah bless your certificate and make it a springboard to greater achievement. Amin..

"Barkallohu filhi."

Kola Yakub wrote:

"Congrats Wakilat Kikelomo Zakariyau for being among the honors; for defying all odds to be the best and at the top! Your success is commendable, inspiring and encouraging!

"As you equally agree, the future is brighter than the Sun but the roads remain murkier, tougher and more challenging! Notwithstanding, G-Factor and your unwavering commitment to be the best and achieve excellence would always be your support system! Be the trailblazer that you have chosen and never drop the bar! BarakAllaah feeh!"

