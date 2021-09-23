Big Brother Naija ex-housemate JMK has explained that the fame she has currently is not a guarantee for millions in her account

In an interview with Legit.ng, the reality star revealed that she does not want to be famous and broke

JMK also noted that she is grateful that her life has changed and looks forward to bigger and better opportunities

Big Brother Naija season 6 ex-housemate, JMK is of the opinion that fame does not push one to automatic wealth.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the reality star talks about how the BBNaija platform has changed her life.

JMK talks about being famous Photo credit: @ms_jmk

Source: Instagram

JMK bares it all

On the question of how her life has changed following her exit from the house, JMK said that apart from all the love she has been getting, she doesn't feel like anything big has happened to her yet.

According to her, big things involved signing deals or when individual business starts booming, but she is grateful for the BBNaija platform.

JMK's reason for going to the show was to use the platform to do something for herself and make money.

For the philanthropist, the goal is to use the small fame she has now to better her life, that of the ones she loves and other people as well.

JMK noted that even though she has not had time to meet most of her fans, the few she has met have brought good vibes and she is sure they will come through for her.

JMK on BBNaija

The reality star noted that on her entry into the house, she was ready to bring the energy and give the show her all, but things in the house played out differently.

The total opposite of what she was expecting happened and since she went in late, it was hard for her to blend in.

She continued by saying that the events she had gone through before the show started affecting her in the house and she could not help it.

JMK further revealed that she considered leaving the show just like Kayvee did because of her mental health, but chose to stay because she had come all the way already.

The bikini party

JMK revealed that she did not go on the show to flaunt her body because she is from a conservative family who also watched the show.

She noted that her dad had not seen her in the light which he did on the show and she had to just dress the part and let loose during bikini parties in the house.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng