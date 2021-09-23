Many social media users have reacted to a photo of the director general of the World Trade Organisation, Okonjo-Iweala, and Dikembe Mutombo

The Nigerian woman met with the Congolese-American basketball legend at the United Nations headquarters in New York, United States

Mutombo is way taller than Okonjo-Iweala and the duo's height difference sparked reactions as many joked about it

The director general of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala met with Congolese-American basketball legend Dikembe Mutombo at the United Nations headquarters in New York, United States.

Okonjo-Iweala and Mutombo took an adorable photo together and many social media users couldn't stop talking about their height difference.

Mutombo is a former professional basketball player who played 18 seasons in the National Basketball Association.

Outside basketball, he has become well known for his humanitarian work.

Dikembe Mutombo and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala met at the United Nations headquarters in New York, US. Photo credit: @dofficialmutombo, @worldtradeorganization, @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

The photo was shared on Instagram by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, who captioned it:

"World Trade Organisation boss Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala meets DR Congo basketball legend Dikembe Mutombo at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, USA."

Social media reacts

The duo's height difference surprised many and they flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

An Instagram user with the handle @favvy.perry said:

"Greater heights ma."

@anokamchibuzor wrote:

"Okonjo-Iweala meets Nigeria’s current Debt after the last time she helped reduce it."

@stanley_uba7 commented:

"This is e typical example of long distance relationship or friendship."

@chubbielola said:

"They both look like David and Goliath."

@iamkingzazi wrote:

"Greater height man, may God continue to lift u up up."

@_alertbae said:

"Long distance."

@lukefrank61

"She is carrying her bag despite the office she occupies. If it is the proud Nigerian leaders, someone will carry her and hold umbrella for her."

