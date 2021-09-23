The messy fight between actress, Tonto Dikeh and her ex-lover Prince Kpokpogri keeps springing new developments almost every day

Tonto had earlier taken to social media to expose popular dancer, Jane Mena and the numerous sex tape in Kpokpogri's possession

Kpokpogri has reacted to the claims and urged Tonto not to drag the dancer into their mess, he also opened more can of worms against her

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and her ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri are determined to drag each other to the ground.

Tonto had earlier taken to social media with a post claiming that Kpokpogri has numerous sex tapes of dancer, Jane Mena in his possession.

Kpokpogri replies Tonto Photo credit: @kpokpogri/@janemena

Source: Instagram

Kpokpogri's reply was accompanied by a short video of the supposed Hilux Tonto bought for him probably leaving his compound.

Kpokpogri spills the tea

Taking to his Instagram page, Kpokpogri noted that knowing Tonto was pleasurable and he does not regret it.

He continued by saying that he loved her not minding her weakness, vulnerability and shortcomings despite warnings from top political and corporate friends.

Noting that the actress had nothing to give him apart from love and care, Kpokpogri revealed that the Hilux given to him on his birthday was a refurbished one which didn't have papers.

It took the intervention of friends before Kpokpogri grudgingly accepted the gift which he had earlier returned.

Relationship ended before leaked voice note

Kpokpogri further said that he had complained to their mutual friends about Tonto's heavy drinking and smoking and she didn't stop despite his willingness to stand by her till she let go.

According to him, he ended the relationship because of the heavy drinking long before a voice note of him saying ugly things about the actress leaked on social media.

He then challenged the actress to give herself up for drug testing at the NDLEA and if his claims about her hard smoking is false, he will waive his right to trial for one year.

KpoKpogri on Jane Mena

Addressing Tonto's claims about sex tape, Kpokpogri said that it would be selfish of him not to exonerate the daancer who has lived and is still living a virtuous life.

He noted that Jane is his friend and beyond going for her event, their friendship has mostly been on phone.

Kpokpogri continued that the dancer's husband is well known to him and it is a taboo to sleep with a married woman even though he is single.

He then advised the actress not to drag the dancer or any other name into their sunken ship.

See the posts below:

Kpokpogri drags Tonto Dikeh and DSS to court

Tonto Dikeh was dragged to court by her estranged lover Prince Joseph Kpokpogri.

Kpokpogri, in the case filed before a Federal High Court in Abuja asked the court to restrain the Department of State Services (DSS) who was also metioned as a respondent from further inviting him.

The politician through his lead counsel, sought the enforcement of his fundamental rights as well as the sum of N10 billion as compensation for the mental trauma, emotional stress and severe damage caused him due to the invitation.

