The entire Delta state government has been thrown into mourning following the death of Mary Iyasere

Until her demise, Iyasere was the special adviser on entrepreneurship development to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

Iyasere was formerly the commissioner for commerce and tourism during the governor's first term in office

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state on Wednesday, September 22, lost his special adviser on entrepreneurship development, Mary Iyasere.

Late Iyasere who served as the state's commissioner for commerce and tourism during Governor Okowa’s first administration, was later appointed to the office she occupied until her death, The Nation reports.

Naturally, Iyasere's death has brought sadness to her principal, his cabinet members, and the state government.

The death of Iyasere has brought pain to the governor (Photo: Governor Ifeanyi Okowa)

Hailing from the Urhuakpor community, the deceased lawyer was an Urhobo chief in Agbon Kingdom.

Perhaps she will be mostly remembered for being the founder of the Ethiope East LGA-based Urhuakpor Women in Politics (UWIP).

