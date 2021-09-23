A 17-year-old Nigerian footballer, Zulfah Abdulazeez, said she has lost hope in everything but sees a bright future in football

The young lady who plays for Oasis Football Club, also sells kola nut, bitter kola, alligator pepper, and sweets in the Ojota area of Lagos

Zulfah, who disclosed that life hasn't been rosy for her, said she was happy when her club won the Eko Women Football tournament

A 17-year-old female Nigerian footballer identified as Zulfah Abdulazeez has said football gives her hope for a bright future.

Speaking with BBC News Yoruba, the young lady disclosed that she was six months when her mum left her in the care of her maternal grandmother.

Zulfah Abdulazeez believes that football will take her places. Photo credit: @bbcnewsyoruba

Source: Instagram

According to Zulfah, her paternal grandmother started taking care of her when she clocked one year and a half.

In her words:

"My paternal grandmother took care of me since I was one year and the half till she died in 2017. Life has been difficult for me since then. I've been living alone since she died."

Playing for Oasis Football Club being a trader

Zulfah plays for Oasis Football Club in Lagos and also sells bitter kola, kola nut, alligator pepper, and sweets.

Noting that trading is not easy, the young lady said she lost hope in everything except football in which she sees a bright future.

Playing with hijab

Zulfah who wears hijab even while playing football said people usually tease her to remove the hijab but that hasn't stopped her from wearing it.

She disclosed that she has won many cups, adding that her club recently won the Eko Women Football tournament.

Footballers she looks up to

Zulfah said she loves Rasheedat Ajibade of Atletico Madrid and would love to be successful like Asisat Oshoala of FC Barcelona.

Social media reacts

@yewandeslondon said:

"I love her spirit. Also learnt about women's football in Nigeria. I will find ways to support her ambition."

@folooks_clothing wrote:

"May your dreams come true dear."

@miz_gifted commented:

"You dreams are valid darling."

@bukola.adetoye.10 said:

"God bless you and prosper your way."

@otitodayo wrote:

"Best wishes sis .....keep moving."

