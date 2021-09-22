Popular media personality, Morayo Afolabi-Brown has been thrown into mourning following the death of her beloved mother

The TV host announced the sad news on her Instagram page and noted that her mum lived a triumphant life

Fans and colleagues of Morayo in the entertainment industry have filled the comment section with condolence messages

Media personality, Morayo Afolabi-Brown and her family are mourning the death of her beloved mum who passed on months after clocking 75.

The TV host shared a photo of her mum and briefly touched on how she came to life, conquered and triumphed.

Nigerians sympathize with Morayo Brown Photo credit: @morayobrown

Source: Instagram

"My dearest mother. You came, you saw, you conquered and triumphed. May your soul Rest In Peace. Amen. 75years of God’s faithfulness."

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nigerians sympathize with Morayo Brown

funkejenifaakindele:

"I’m so sorry sis."

remioreke:

"So sorry pls. Accept my condolences."

thatisaleekochick:

"May her gentle soul RIP Ma'am"

slili18:

"Accept my condolences."

nekky_licious:

"May her soul rest in peace AMEN...so sad"

funmilayoyadz:

"My sincere condolences, so sad, may her soul rest in peace."

dollarrposh:

"Awwwwn! I am soooooo sorry sis."

princesscomedian:

"May her gentle soul rest in peace."

foladelef:

"I'm sooo sorry to see this, Mo. Sending you giant hugs and the comfort of the Holy Spirit."

hybbris:

"Oh my god ! Morayo pls my heart & prayers are with you. May her gentle soul Rest In perfect peace."

Morayo defends co-host

One of the co-hosts on TVC's morning show, The View, Morayo Brown, took to social media to address people criticising her colleague, Beecee Ugboh, over her comments about Davido's ex-fiancee, Chioma Rowland.

According to her, Davido was not legally married to Chioma and getting to meet families officially, known as introduction, is not marriage as the woman is still on the same level with an ordinary girlfriend.

In a lengthy post shared on her Instagram page, Brown stated that nothing was wrong in having varying opinions as that was what the show encouraged.

Brown, however, stated that it was wrong for Beecee to get insulted by people who were displeased by her comments.

Source: Legit