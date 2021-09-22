Popular Nollywood plus-sized actress, Eniola Badmus, is set to celebrate her big achievement in the industry after being in it for 20 years

The film star described herself as a big deal as she marked still being relevant in the industry after years in it

To mark her 20th anniversary in the industry, Eniola Badmus announced her book launch to fans

Much-loved Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has more than enough reason to celebrate as she marks her 20th anniversary in the entertainment industry.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the plus-sized film star and entrepreneur noted that despite spending 20 years in the industry, she had managed to maintain her relevance by still bagging awards and being someone to reckon with.

Actress Eniola Badmus to mark 20 years on stage, fans congratulate her. Photos: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“I’m a big deal……..20years on stage and we are still bagging awards and still among the 1st to reckon with……It can only be you O Lord.”

Not stopping there, the actress announced that she would be marking the occasion with a book launch on December 9, 2021.

She also urged her fans and detractors alike to request their invitations to the event.

In her words:

“9th December 2021 we celebrate 20years on stage with a book launch……Wait on it……request for your invite if you love me because all my friends, Families, Admirers, haters, Soulmates, friends with benefits, Chairmen, Chair ladies, Dignitaries, Godfada’s, Godmothers, My Current and my Exes are coming so let’s have fun……#EniolaBadmus20yearsOnstage.”

See her post below:

Congratulations pour in from fans

Soon after Badmus made her big announcement, numerous fans and colleagues trooped to her comment section to drop their goodwill and congratulatory messages.

Read some of their comments below:

Chefyebz:

“My babe for life.”

Hameerna:

“Congratulations senator BADOSKY .”

Mhiz_adedam:

“Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️.”

Ay_omide323:

“I love you ma ❤️.”

Nice one.

Source: Legit.ng News