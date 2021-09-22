Nigerian singer Alaba Ultimate has scored a major achievement as he recently acquired a mansion in the US

The news was shared on Instagram by actress, Aisha Lawal, who extended her hearty congratulations to the new homeowner

Fans and colleagues in the industry joined the actress in congratulating Alaba as many enjoyed a view of the classy interiors

It is indeed a rewarding moment for Nigerian music star, Alaba Ultimate, who has just handsomely rewarded himself after years of hard work.

The music star splashed thousands of dollars on a luxury mansion in the United States of America (USA) where he resides.

Singer Alaba Ultimate buys luxury mansion in US. Photo: @aishalawal1

Source: Instagram

However, Alaba didn’t share the news with his fans on social media as he left it in the hands of actress and friend, Aisha Lawal.

The Nollywood star posted a video of Alaba’s new house on her Instagram page as she congratulated him for pulling through with the purchase of the home.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She wrote:

"Congratulations bruv, super happy for you @alabaultimate May this be the beginning of goodness in your life."

Check out her post below:

Fans, colleagues react

The new homeowner was spotted in the comment section thanking his friend for her congratulatory message. He wrote:

"Many thanks sis."

Read more congratulatory comments from well-wishers below:

official_rubyjayjay said:

"Big congratulations to you. Mine is the next testimony."

adebukola.x.x said:

"The congratulations go reach everybody."

website__mobileapp__developer said:

"Congratulations. You reading this. You’ll receive lots of congratulations soon."

carowhite2015 said:

"Congrats D ultimate."

Zlatan Ibile acquires 7-bedroom mansion in Abuja

In a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that rap music star Zlatan Ibile took to social media with an exciting piece of good news for his fans and followers.

The indigenous rapper announced that he is now an Abuja landlord as he acquired a seven-bedroom mansion.

Zlatan was spotted in pictures taken with the owner of the real estate company that facilitated the acquisition.

Sharing the news with fans, the rap star wrote:

"I’m a proud owner of a luxurious 7 bedroom fully detached contemporary house in Abuja. @ochachorealhomesltd Thank you @king_mo_adah for making the deal an effortless one."

Source: Legit.ng