Former Shine Ya Eyes housemate Yousef has finally been reunited with his family members days after leaving the BBNaija house

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment Yousef and his lookalike brother hugged each other tightly amid tears of joy

The video stirred different reactions from fans and supporters of the reality star on social media

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Yousef, has stirred emotional reactions from his fans and followers in the online community following a video shared on his Instagram page.

The Shine Ya Eyes housemate who left the house during the last Sunday live eviction show was seen getting reunited with his brother and other supporters.

BBNaija's Yousef reunites with his brother amid tears in a heartwarming video.

Source: Instagram

Yousef and his lookalike brother hugged it out for some time with the housemate getting emotional at a point in the video.

Sharing the clip, he pointed out how much he missed his family members while he was away in Biggie’s house.

He wrote:

"It feels good connecting with my brother@theadamgarba.Family is everything. I have missed home greatly. YUNIKSTARS all over the world, My love for you is deep and I don’t take it for granted."

Also sharing a similar video on Instagram, Yousef’s brother heaped accolades on him for putting up a great show while in the house.

He wrote:

"Finding it really hard to put all these emotions into words...Well done my boy you went you saw you conquered..I am soo proud of you the entire world is proud of you..."

Fans react

The emotional reunion and display from the brothers stirred reactions from members of the online community.

Read some comments sighted below:

official_ka3na said:

"Beautiful to see."

auntymeshor04 said:

"Love you my yousef, you both are really cute. Family is everything."

umujalloh07 said:

"I’m so emotional right nowlove u all the way from Sierra Leone."

etwayi said:

"Family is everything."

freya_pheno said:

"Yousef We pin for you!! You don’t know how many of your fans love you."

