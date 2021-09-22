Among the sub-regions in northern Nigeria, the northwest has been described as the least developed

Governor Nasir El-Rufai made this revelation on Tuesday, September 21, while he spoke on insecurity, poverty, and lack of education in the geopolitical zone

El-Rufai went as far as stating that most states in the northwest can be compared to Afghanistan

The northwest has been described as the one with the worst human development indices due to the high rate of poverty, out-of-school children, and insecurity.

In fact, the governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday, September 21, compared the region to Afghanistan.

As the representative of the geopolitical zone in the human capital development council, the governor revealed that more schools in the region are being closed down following the rising insecurity, The Cable reports.

The governor said things might get worse in the region if nothing is done soon (Photo: Governor Nasir El-Rufai)

In his submission on Tuesday, Governor El-Rufai predicted that the situation in the northeast might get worse if the government fails to channel resources to education, healthcare, nutrition, and job creation, The Nation added.

He added that the northwest has the largest population in the country which, according to him, is a blessing if stakeholders keep the population healthy and educate the children to give them a promising future.

The governor said the population will be a curse without healthcare, education, and security.

He said:

“As if that is not enough, many of our schools are now closed because of the insecurity in our boarding schools. Most of the schools in the northwest have been closed while security operations are taking place, making our education situation the worst.

“Our health statistics are no better. When you disaggregate the national data into zones and regions it’s clear that most of southern Nigeria have statistics that are leading income in the country while most of the north-west have human development indices that are closer to those of Afghanistan. Our region is in crisis."

