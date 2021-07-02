Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said declared that the way bandits and terrorists operate is different from IPOB

El-Rufai said, unlike IPOB which is led by Nnamdi Kanu, bandits have no recognized and centralised form of leadership

According to him, bandits are just carrying out their activities as a form of business, adding that they are not calling for the break up of Nigeria

Kaduna state - Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has made a comparison between Boko Haram terrorists, bandits, and the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by Nnamdi Kanu.

In an interview with on Friday, July 2, El-Rufai said the way insurgents and bandits operate is different because they don’t have a recognised and centralised leadership compared to IPOB.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai says bandits and Boko Haram terrorists are different from IPOB.

The governor made the remark in response to a question as to why Boko Haram and bandits are not being handled with the same swiftness as IPOB.

According to him, Kanu is a visible and central leader for IPOB calling for the dissolution of the country.

He went on to note that bandits are just collections of independent criminals just carrying out their activities as a form of business.

He said:

“No! No! No! No! People are comparing apples to oranges. Nnamdi Kanu is the leader of IPOB, a proscribed organisation. He is identifiable, in constant communication and everyone knows where he is.

“It is not like Shekau was in Saudi Arabia, sitting in one place, tweeting about the break up of Nigeria or asking Boko Haram to go and kill Helen and Nasir el-Rufai.

“Nnamdi Kanu is in one place while Shekau is waging guerrilla warfare. Regarding bandits, they are not centralised under one leadership. Who is the head of the bandits? Who is the equivanlent of Nmandi Kanu with banditry?"

Governor El-Rufai happy about Nnamdi Kanu's arrest

Earlier, El-Rufai said he was happy about the arrest of the leader of the proscribed IPOB. He added by jumping the bail, Kanu exposed Senator Abaribe Enyinnaya, the minority leader of the Senate (his surety), to danger and the likelihood of arrest.

He noted that if the judge wanted, he could have arrested Abaribe and put him in prison until Kanu was produced.

The Kaduna-born politician added that another reason he was happy about the development was because of the atrocities Kanu has allegedly committed.

