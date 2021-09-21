Big Brother Naija reality star, Mercy Eke, turned 28 on September 29, 2021, and has taken to social media to honour her day with photos.

Anyone who is a fan of Lambo - as she is fondly called - knows she loves the glamourous lifestyle.

The reality star turned a year older. Photo credit: Mercy Eke

Source: Instagram

So it comes as no surprise when she took to her Instagram page to bless her fans with some gorgeous photos from her birthday shoot.

Sporting a blonde-brunette wavy hairdo, the 2019 Pepper Dem winner posed against a leafy backdrop in a satin-like purple bustier crop top which she paired with an orange lace-up skirt with a double thigh-high opening in the front.

Swipe to check out the photos below:

N1.8 million birthday outfit

Mercy certainly doesn't play when it comes to looking good and she has proven countless times that money is never a challenge in her quest to stay posh and fashionable.

The Pepper Dem winner sure knows how to 'pepper' her fans with her big money moves and this time is no different.

The reality star and businesswoman who turned 28 on September 29, 2021, had a day before taken to her Snapchat to share an invoice for her birthday outfit.

According to the post, the outfit cost a total of a whopping N1,838,250 - almost N2 million!

Nollywood veteran Joke Silva at 60

Renowned Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, has cause to celebrate as she recently clocked 60 on September 29, 2021.

The veteran movie star had earlier taken to social media to reflect on the past 10 years of her life as she thanked God for good health and for the love, support of family and friends.

Well, shortly after her post in which she dazzled in a Lanre Da Silva white dress, the movie veteran came through with the older but ever-elegant, classy looks.

She first shared a photo of herself in an orange mono strap thigh-high slitted dress with a cape-like sleeve.

The dress with a cinched waistline, which was created by the same designer did justice to Silva's curves in an effortless manner.

