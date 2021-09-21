Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated new board members for the Upstream Regulatory Commission and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said the president wrote to the Senate to confirm the new appointments, explaining that he was acting in accordance with the provisions of the different laws governing the establishments.

President Buhari appoints board members for the Upstream Regulatory Commission and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

The names of the nominees are contained in a statement released by Adesina on Tuesday, September 21.

Nominees for the EFCC the upstream Regulatory Commission:

Isa Ibrahim Modibbo - Chairman Engr. Gbenga Komolafe - Chief Executive Hassan Gambo - Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts Ms Rose C. Ndong - Executive Commissioner, Exploration and Acreage Management

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nominees for the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority

Idaere Gogo Ogan - Chairman Engr. Sarki Auwalu - Chief Executive Abiodun A. Adeniji - Executive Director, Finance and Accounts Ogbugo Ukoha, Executive Director, Distributions Systems, Storage and Retail Infrastructure

Legit.ng gathers that President Buhari urged the Senate to consider and confirm the nominees in an expeditious manner.

Nigerians react

Suleiman Shuaib said:

"May Almighty God guide to the nominees or appointees and give them wisdom to discharge their responsibilities."

Fola Adeboye said:

"They' would have given everything to their people if not for the outcry."

Ogaga John said:

"The nomination of board members keep popping up on a daily basis but I am yet to see a single nominee from Benue State."

Art Master asked:

"Mr. Femi Adesina, when is the President inaugurating the new NDDC BOARD?"

Adedayo Fakorede said:

"Why don't we know the states of origin of others like the EFCC BOARD Egbon?"

Buhari’s appointments: Presidency speaks on alleged favouritism

Meanwhile, following the controversy that has trailed various appointments made by President Buhari, the presidency recently cleared the air, saying the positions were not in the favour of northerners as alleged.

The presidency was reacting to the fears expressed in some quarters that Buhari's appointments are skewed to favour the north.

However, presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, refuted the claims during an appearance on Arise TV. He said many Nigerians have a wrong perception about the appointments made by the Buhari-led administration.

Source: Legit.ng News