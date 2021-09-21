Full List: President Buhari Makes Fresh Appointments in Petroleum Sector
Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated new board members for the Upstream Regulatory Commission and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said the president wrote to the Senate to confirm the new appointments, explaining that he was acting in accordance with the provisions of the different laws governing the establishments.
The names of the nominees are contained in a statement released by Adesina on Tuesday, September 21.
Nominees for the EFCC the upstream Regulatory Commission:
- Isa Ibrahim Modibbo - Chairman
- Engr. Gbenga Komolafe - Chief Executive
- Hassan Gambo - Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts
- Ms Rose C. Ndong - Executive Commissioner, Exploration and Acreage Management
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
EFCC board: List of 5 new members freshly appointed by President Buhari and the states they came from
Nominees for the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority
- Idaere Gogo Ogan - Chairman
- Engr. Sarki Auwalu - Chief Executive
- Abiodun A. Adeniji - Executive Director, Finance and Accounts
- Ogbugo Ukoha, Executive Director, Distributions Systems, Storage and Retail Infrastructure
Legit.ng gathers that President Buhari urged the Senate to consider and confirm the nominees in an expeditious manner.
Nigerians react
Suleiman Shuaib said:
"May Almighty God guide to the nominees or appointees and give them wisdom to discharge their responsibilities."
Fola Adeboye said:
"They' would have given everything to their people if not for the outcry."
Ogaga John said:
"The nomination of board members keep popping up on a daily basis but I am yet to see a single nominee from Benue State."
Art Master asked:
"Mr. Femi Adesina, when is the President inaugurating the new NDDC BOARD?"
Adedayo Fakorede said:
"Why don't we know the states of origin of others like the EFCC BOARD Egbon?"
Buhari’s appointments: Presidency speaks on alleged favouritism
Meanwhile, following the controversy that has trailed various appointments made by President Buhari, the presidency recently cleared the air, saying the positions were not in the favour of northerners as alleged.
The presidency was reacting to the fears expressed in some quarters that Buhari's appointments are skewed to favour the north.
However, presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, refuted the claims during an appearance on Arise TV. He said many Nigerians have a wrong perception about the appointments made by the Buhari-led administration.
Source: Legit.ng News