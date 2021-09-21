Some progress has been made towards bringing to book those behind the failed coup attempt to seize power in Sudan

Military officers and civilians who carried out the attempted coup to depose the regime of President Omar al-Bashir were nabbed

A group of officers on Tuesday, September 21, tried to depose the regime of longtime president Omar al-Bashir

Khartoum, Sudan - A report by Aljazeera indicates that military officers and civilians responsible for the failed coup attempt in Sudan have been arrested.

The Sudanese government said the officers were linked to the deposed regime of longtime President Omar al-Bashir.

Sudan’s prime minister Abdalla Hamdok said the failed coup attempt was organised by elements in and outside the military. Photo credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Abdalla Hamdok, Sudan’s prime minister said that the coup attempt was organised by members in and outside the military were swiftly brought under control.

It was gathered that the coup plotters on Tuesday, September 21, tried to take over a building housing the state media.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

BBC also confirming the report said several coup attempts have taken place in the African country since President Bashir who had been in power for three decades, was toppled two years ago.

President Alpha Conde's government overthrown by Guinea’s special forces’ leader

Earlier, a Guinean Army Colonel, Mamady Doumbouya seized control of state television and declared that President Conde’s government had been dissolved and the West African nation’s borders closed.

The announcement came after hours of heavy gunfire erupted near the presidential palace. After seizing the airwaves, the mutinous Guinean soldiers vowed to restore democracy and gave themselves a name, "The National Committee of Gathering and Development."

Conde’s whereabouts were not immediately known as Col. Doumbouya, who spoke to the nation, made no mention of the 83-year-old president.

Guinea: FG condemns Coup D’etat, demands return to constitutional order

In a related development, the Nigerian government rejected the coup d’etat in the Republic of Guinea on Sunday, September 5, which ousted President Alpha Conde from the seat of power.

The federal government made its position known in a statement shared on the Facebook page of ministry of foreign affairs, hours after heavy gunfire erupted near the presidential palace.

Condemning the coup d'état, the federal government through the spokesperson of the foreign affairsministry, Esther Sunsuwa rejected any unconstitutional change of government.

Source: Legit.ng