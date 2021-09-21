Rap star and actor Ikechukwu has shared a hilarious video with his fans and followers in the online community

The rib-cracking video captured the entertainer playing the viral scholarship prank on his aged mother

However, Ikechuchukwu’s mum wasn’t having any of it as she quickly brought the recording to an abrupt end

Popular rap star and Nollywood actor, Ikechukwu, has joined the viral scholarship prank challenge that sees children testing the limits of their parents.

The rap star was joined by his aged mother who had assumed that she was simply trying to help her son secure a scholarship opportunity.

Rapper Ikechukwu pranks his aged mother in funny video. Photo: @official_ikechukwu

Source: Instagram

This was followed by the entertainer introducing both of them while sharing his touching story that details how his mum struggled from her earlier days in life.

While Ikechukwu’s mum seemed to be going with the flow, she was thrown off guard when the rapper mentioned that she had to start sleeping around for money at some point in her life just to get by.

The rapper’s mum didn’t wait for the next line that followed as she almost pounced on her boy and brought the video recording to an abrupt end.

Sharing the funny video, Ikechukwu gushed over how much he loves his mother.

Watch the video below:

Fans, colleagues react

The video stirred hilarious reactions from fans and colleagues of the rap star. Read what some of them had to say below:

iamadunniade said:

"Boy she was looking for a cane or something."

beverly_osu said:

"I love mummy so peaceful… it’s the Tufiakwaaaa for me."

donflexx said:

"It’s the way she was smiling for me waiting on plenty fine words to come out of his son’s mouth."

only1sarz said:

"I wished you stayed in character a bit longer lol."

jemimaosunde said:

"First of all, her voice and clearly, you want to be smacked in the head."

lamiphillipsworld said:

"Your mum started with cute queens English and ended up in the streets like a G! She’s like 'tufiakwa'."

Rapper Ikechukwu ties the knot with lover in star-studded event

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Ikechukwu finally tied the knot with his beautiful heartthrob in a grand traditional wedding.

Nigeria's entertainment hotshots and shakers stormed the venue in celebration of one of their own.

At the wedding, Dbanj, Wande Coal and some other members of the ex-Mohits crew gave live performances that blew the crowd away.

