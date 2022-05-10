Bitcoin traders are not having it easy as the largest cryptocurrency keeps tumbling in price, shedding about 10 per cent on Monday, May 9, 2022

It traded below $31,000 which means it has lost 10 per cent of its value as the dollar keeps strengthening

According to expert analysis, Bitcoin will rebound soon as the a hedge fund is being created to use it as a reserve

The largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin has taken a beating in recent weeks, shedding massive gains as the dollar keeps strengthening.

Bitcoin slumped more than 10 per cent on Monday, May 9, 2022, falling below $31,000 after reaching a high of $40,000 last week.

Bitcoin has shed over 10 per cent of its value in one week Credit: Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

Falling from all-time high of $60,000

The price of the cryptocurrency plummeted 10.5 per cent to N30,953.94, Coin Metrics said. The digital currency is at its weakest point since July last year when it traded as low as N29,839.80 which is the last time bitcoin traded below $30,000.

According to CNBC, Bitcoin has shed about 53 per cent from its all-time high of $60,000 in November 2021. Ether dropped 11.6 per cent to $2,269.39.

Experts predict a rebound

It has been a bad run for cryptocurrencies as they have continuously declined in value since Thursday, May 5, 2022, when they dropped very sharply in a broader sell-off.

Losses increased over the weekend. Crypto trades every day, including weekends.

According to Steven McClurg, chief investment officer at Valkyrie Investments, Equity and cryptocurrencies are selling across the board because of a broad shift from risk-off to heavy risk-selling.

He said the correlation between the two assets has expanded and become more pronounced in recent months because of a number of publicly-traded firms in the blockchain industry and digital assets. He said the market will likely see moves mostly in lockstep for some time.

