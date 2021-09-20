BBNaija Double Wahala star, Tobi Bakre, recently shared a video of himself having a great time with his parents

The reality star was seen praising his mother as they danced together and also described his father as his best friend

A number of internet users gushed over the video and described Tobi’s mother as a spec as they admired their relationship

Popular Nigerian media personality, Tobi Bakre recently impressed members of the online community with a fun-loving video of himself with his family.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the BBNaija Double Wahala star posted clips of himself having a good time with his parents.

In one video, Tobi was seen swirling his mother around and even telling onlookers to send all his bills to his mother because she was capable of handling them.

Tobi Bakre's mum has fans gushing over her figure in fun video. Photos: @tobibakre

In another clip, Tobi was heard hailing his father as his guy and his best friend. His father on the other hand called his celebrity son his template.

Social media users react

After Tobi posted the fun-loving video, a number of fans were in awe of the relationship he has with his African parents. Others were also quick to notice his mother’s endowment and described her as a spec.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Nada_zitte:

"Tobi’s mom is a SPEC!!."

Floren_jojo:

"The mama carry ooo ."

Clear_stretch_marks:

"The mama na wife material even as she don born finish. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Omololad____:

"Overload."

Sleem_porshe:

"His mum get Barcelona ."

Tobi Bakre hires Timi Dakolo to surprise new wife with flowers and beautiful music

Tobi Bakre recently gave his newly wedded wife, Anu Oladosu, a lovely surprise just days after their wedding.

The reality show star who is obviously basking in the bliss of being a newly married man decided to show his wife more of his love.

Tobi planned with top singer, Timi Dakolo, to surprise Anu and the music star did not disappoint. He showed up at the couple’s house with a bouquet of flowers and Anu was made to open the door.

The young lady was shocked to see Dakolo at the door and she did nothing to hide her surprise. The singer soon got down to business and serenaded Anu with his lovely hit song, Iyawo mi.

