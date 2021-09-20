World-renowned singer Adele headed to social media on Sunday, September 19, to show off her new man

The stunning songstress shared an adorable loved-up snap of herself and her new guy, Rich Paul

Paul is a sports agent and represents rich sports stars such as basketball heavyweight LeBron James

Adele took to social media to show off her new boo. The stunning singer posted a photo of herself with her new man, Rich Paul.

According to reports, the photo of the songstress and her lover was taken at a posh ceremony on Saturday night, September 18.

Adele showed off her new man Rich Paul. @adele, @richpaul

Source: UGC

Adele took to Instagram and revealed her new man to millions of her followers on Sunday, September 19.

TMZ reports that the superstar and Rich have been together for a few months now but she had never posted him on her Instagram page before Sunday.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to the publication, Rich Paul is a sports agent. He represents sports superstars such as LeBron James. Adele separated from ex-husband, Simon Konecki in 2019 and finalised their divorce in March.

Reactions:

@Shelleyrosejo wrote:

"Yasssssss. She deserves happiness."

@callah_raji said:

"It’s cause he's rich."

@LeJason23 commented:

"She's rich also, what's your point?"

@hollyrpeete added:

"So stunning. Love you and @richpaul together. Congratulations."

hannareusch:

"Queen, congrats on your new relationship, but Hunnyyy, we are waiting for your Album."

da_secret_society:

"His bad influence will ruin her career. She can do way better."

deeshunna:

"He looks like Ocha Cinco."

Nicki Minaj and Rihanna hang out

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nicki Minaj took to social media to share a cute photo of herself and her family hanging out with current hot couple, Rihanna and her lover, Asap Rocky.

The cute photo of the superstars' hangout was shared by the rapper on her official Instagram account on Monday, September 6. Nicki's hubby Kenneth Petty and their adorable son were also in the photo.

Fans took to the publication's comment section on social media to share their thoughts on the photo, some people said that Rocky looked like he did not want to be there.

Source: Legit