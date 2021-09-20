A Nigerian man, Dr Ayeni, said he could not hold a grudge against his wife for long after he had refused to eat

Hungry, the man snuck into the kitchen with the plan to scrap of food without letting his partner know

After five different attempts, he threw caution to the wind and feasted on the food properly, saying he cannot die of hunger

A Nigerian doctor in the UK, Dr Ayeni, has narrated what he did after he refused to eat his wife's food because he was angry.

Ayeni revealed that after the woman had gone asleep, he stole into the kitchen, picked a spoon, and started chipping away at the rice in the pot.

I later ate the food

He did that so that his wife would not notice he later went to eat her food. The man stated that after he had scrapped at the food for a while, he went and got a bigger spoon.

With the spoon, Ayeni scooped the rice in large amount inside his plate and added meat. He told himself:

"We live to fight another day."

He added:

"Hunger will not kill me in my own house."

As at the time of writing this report, his narrative has gathered over 1,600 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

papiiitino said:

"You fit fight but you no fit cook.

serah_lash said:

"Man cannot live without food."

sunofdesoil said:

"Na good wives dey cook when una dey quarrel, this generation will go chop for fast food or buy mama put, eat clean mouth and be staring at you…"

adelekelydia1 said:

"You suppose continue fighting na."

oluwadolarz said:

"I don try am before with my mum..mumu mi I don’t forget say I use super appetite and na pounded yam mumcy cook."

