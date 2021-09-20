A local woman has social media users talking after purchasing her first-ever car and property all within the space of three months

The thriving 24-year-old is a social worker and has made a special note to thank God for all her success

Many people headed to the comments section with heartfelt messages of congratulations

A local woman has headed online to celebrate the purchase of her brand new car as well as her first-ever property. The thriving 24-year old says she does not come from much but has expressed much gratitude to the Universe for providing.

This lovely lady has celebrated the purchase of her first-ever home and car. Images: Dineo Samantha Saane/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Heading to her LinkedIn account, Dineo Samantha Saane shared this heartfelt message:

"Earlier this year, at 24, I bought myself a car. Literally 3 months later after buying myself a car, I bought my first property. I come from nothing! God continues to assure me a life of abundance, freedom from any kind of addiction and prosperity in everything.

"All the glory goes out to my Heavenly Father God, He is doing above and beyond and my cup continues to overflow."

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

To view the post, click here.

Local social media users were certainly inspired by the post. One person thanked the social worker for proving that even government workers can have thriving and successful careers.

Check out some more of the touching messages below:

Debra Lungile Mayisela said:

"Congratulations on such great achievements. Your story is really inspiring because I've been repeatedly told when I was still a student, studying Social Work that as a Social Worker, one cannot buy a house and a car almost at the same time. However, you've just changed that narrative. Big ups!"

Palesa Lehasa said:

"To God be the glory great things He has done. Congratulations Dineo."

Naledi Alexis Mashiane said:

"Look at God.... Your life is a reflection of God's glory..."

Emmanuel Bundala ssaid:

"Congrats champ hold on to your faith and work hard your efforts will surely be rewarded."

Richard Ocloo said:

"Keep soaring."

Lorraine Simelane said:

"Beauty out of ashes!!!"

Khanyisa Mditshwa said:

"Well done...You are an inspiration to many young people."

All thanks to my mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Esona Mahlulo is being praised for her recent success after buying a new car. The Cape Town-based woman says the new whip is her first baby and has thanked her mother.

The social media account holder is now getting all the positive messages from social networking friends. The young Mzansi woman posted the picture as she posed at the dealership.

She wrote on social media timeline:

“My very 1st baby, all thanks to my Mom.”

Source: Legit