Actress Mercy Johnson is more than grateful for how far she has come in life and her career in the entertainment industry

The movie star shared a movie throwback video on Instagram and she looked lean and not-so-pretty at the time

Mercy made fun of her neck and big nose as she appreciated the almighty and supporters who have been with her over the years

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has taken to her page on Instagram with a video that made her reflect on the past and days of humble beginning.

The clip captured a scene where Mercy acted alongside actor Nomso Diobi among other stars in an epic movie.

Mercy Johnson shares video from hustling days, thanks God for growth. Photo: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video, Mercy pointed out how she looked lean at the time and even had a ‘hole’ in her neck. The actress also made a hilarious remark about her nose which was plus-sized at the time.

Mercy used the opportunity to give thanks to the Lord for how far she has come in life and her career in the entertainment industry.

She also appreciated her fans for all the love and support she has received over the years. Mercy wrote:

"After looking at the hole on my neck plus my flying boat nose all i have to say is thank you Lord and thank you all for your love and support..."

See the post below:

Fans, colleagues react

The video stirred reactions from fans and colleagues who joined the actress in appreciating her growth over time.

Read comments below:

noggra_ said:

"Lmao I remember this movie.. “Asentuwa” not sure about the name. You outdid yourself. Thank God for growth too. Love you."

marvisa__ said:

"I watched this movie.... you’ve been a beauty to watch all years past mercy."

lyndamartins53 said:

"We didn't fall for the looks, we fell for the talent and the amiable personality that graced our TV then. You are good Mercy, I remember this movie."

christabelegbenya said:

"I love this movie that year."

julietibrahim said:

"We give God the glory oooo."

__jadesola_adunniade said:

"It’s the hairstyle for me."

Mercy Johnson introduces herself as actress Etinosa's godmother

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Johnson introduced her goddaughter to the world after recently meeting the adorable girl.

The movie star met her colleague, Etinosa Idemudia’s lookalike daughter for the first time and decided to be her godmother.

Series of cute snaps of Mercy, Etinosa and her goddaughter were shared on social media as fans gushed over them.

