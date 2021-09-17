Legendary singer and 2baba's former group member, Blackface recently talked about the impact the media had on him as a brand

The singer revealed that since the year he ventured into music, he has never received an award to date

Blackface also said that even when they were growing up, 2baba has always been liked by many and people throw that fact in his face

When many people hear the name Blackface, what comes to mind is the age-long beef between him and former group member, 2baba.

The singers are no longer at war as the tragic death of Sound Sultan brought an end to their beef.

Blackface talks about his career Photo credit: @chudeity/@blackfacenaijaa

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview with media personality, Chude, Blackface talked about the impact of the media on his career and how 2baba grew up to be the chosen one.

Blackface shares why he came into the industry

The legendary singer in his statement said that his group back then, Plantashun Boiz came into the industry when it was really vamping and they had started their music before they released an album.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He continued by saying that 2baba has always been the favourite of the bunch right from when they were growing up and people capitalized on that fact.

Blackface further revealed that he came into the industry solely to do music, not because he wanted to get rich.

The shocking part of his statement was the fact that no award body in the country has ever given him any form of recognition since he became a singer.

The singer also revealed that the media succeeded in bringing the brand 'Blackfacenaija' to ground zero.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

geetaycathybeks:

"He is actually talented and he built his brand as part of a trio and when Tuface left, it must have been devastating. His actions were as a result of that hurt and I guess he felt betrayed. Well I hope he has moved on and would somehow blow again."

tobbiakins:

"Absolutely the media manipulation is a dark powerful weapon."

foluberry:

"You made a number of derogatory comments and the media amplified them. I don’t see how the media is at fault here."

roseloto.rcl:

"If you valued your brand, you should have been cautious. In my opinion, you helped the media bring your brand down!"

Blackface's lawyer speaks on details of legal battle with 2baba

The former Plantashun Boiz member was largely labelled problematic by a lot of Nigerians due to the fact that he constantly called out colleague 2baba.

An entertainment lawyer who represented the singer, Manny Enajeroh, has shed some light on the legal battle between Blackface and 2baba.

The lawyer continued by saying that 2baba never really disputed Blackface's claims and he did not confirm it as well making the latter look like a troublemaker.

Source: Legit