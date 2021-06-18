A Nigerian entertainment lawyer, Manny Enajeroh, has disclosed some of the unknown facts of Blackface's issue with 2baba

According to him, 2baba never disputed the fact that Blackface wrote the famous single, African queen because it is true

Enajeroh also touched on the real problem between Cynthia Morgan and music producer, Jude Okoye

Former Plantashun Boiz member, Blackface, has largely been labelled problematic by a lot of Nigerians due to the fact that he constantly called out colleague 2baba.

Blackface's grouse with his former bandmember was that he never got any acknowledgement or royalty for writing the hit single African Queen.

Lawyer backs up Blackface's claim

An entertainment lawyer who has been representing the singer, Manny Enajeroh, has shed some light on the legal battle between Blackface and 2baba.

According to him, they have been able to sort out a lot of the singer's disputes with his colleague and confirmed that 2baba only wrote the third verse of the African Queen song.

The lawyer continued by saying that 2baba never really disputed Balckface's claims and he did not confirm it as well making Blackface look like a troublemaker.

Enajeroh disclosed that Blackface owns fifty percent royalty on the song which he just started earning recently.

Cynthia Morgan's battles

Cynthia Morgan had also in the past called out her former record label boss, Jude Okoye over non-payment of funds.

Enajeroh said that the issue shouldn't have escalated if the label had been professional and followed the contract that they dropped themselves.

Watch the video below:

Her management claimed that they had not recovered the amount spent on her which stopped her from making her personal money from most of her songs.

Enajeroh also advised upcoming artistes on the type of contracts they should accept or do away with.

2baba and Blackface clash on Twitter

2baba had taken to his official page months ago on Twitter with a post where he questioned citizens who were still going to their respective places of work despite all that was happening at that time.

According to the Only Me crooner, only those who were in the business of providing essential services should be operating as usual

Shortly after airing his opinion, his estranged colleague, Blackface, heavily clamped down on him noting that his submission was not valid and the singer did not think it through before putting it out.

