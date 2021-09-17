Nigerians have reacted to an emerging video that captured the hilarious moment a group of white folks graced the venue of an occasion

In the video, the white folks comprising of women and men were seen rocking colourful Igbo native wear

The Oyinbo people then gave guests a show as they danced in an uncoordinated fashion to the song Awele by Flavour

A group of Oyinbo folks were the centre of attraction as they stormed an event wearing colourful Igbo native outfits.

The male folks among them looked lovely in the traditional attire, likewise the ladies.

The white folks dance in an uncoordinated manner Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @tattleroomng

Source: Instagram

The high point of the short video was the manner in which the white folks graced the dance floor.

In the video shared on Instagram by Tattle Room, all the white folks danced to Awele by Nigerian singer Flavour that was playing in the background howbeit in an uncoordinated manner.

It was obvious that their moves were not in rhythm with the beats and tune of the song.

Watch the video below:

Many people found the video hilarious

@prudyice_ opined:

"Why oyibo like to they make our culture look funny."

@violaaustine remarked:

"Why These our Neighbours them thy always dance off beat."

@ujunwaa_j stated:

"It’s the last guy for me, because whats that thing he’s doing there."

@ifenkwechijioke wrote:

"The one at the back tried, at least the nodding follow beat."

@drealqueenes commented:

"Every single one of them, except the last guy, is hearing a different song! Only that boy is hearing Flavour's song."

Oyinbo man thrills guests at wedding with 'gbese' moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Oyinbo man had shown off 'gbese' moves in a dance competition with a lady at a wedding.

In a clip that has got people asking questions, the man pulled off smooth 'gbese' moves as he slugged it out with a lady on the dance floor.

His hand moves that synced with his leg composition were simply unmatched. The lady could not just keep up.

Guests at the event cheered him on. Zlatan who popularised the gbese dance steps would really be proud.

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video just wanted to know where he got the mastery from. There were some who said he is more Nigerian than many Nigerians.

Source: Legit