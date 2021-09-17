A video of corps members carrying out their workout duties in the field inside rainwater surfaced recently

The clip stirred up memories among Nigerians who had also served in the past as they relived their experiences

Nigerians wondered why youths will go through all the strain in the camp and still come out to face unemployment

The video of some corps members carrying out their regime in a camp has stirred massive reactions on social media.

Nigerians said that they really look committed. In the video shared by @Instablog9ja, the young people in their white-on-white marched without minding their clothes being stained.

The corps members marched on with seriousness. Photo source: @Instablog9ja

Camp life is hard

Soldiers stood in their midst, dishing instructions to them. People said that it reminded them of how hard life is in the camp.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments and thousands of views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

epicoracle said:

"It's in the anthem, come rain, come sun. That said, I miss camp."

flamezyofficial_ said:

"With dedication and selflessness! Sapa Na Your Mate?!"

xaintpatrix said:

"After all this no job."

beautiful_amah said:

"Na normal level , under the sun and in the rain, with dedication and selflessness."

micie_pee sai:

"Thank God I didn’t go through this nonsense because of 33k."

emma.nuel2257 said:

"After NYSC camp, what’s next? Rubbish training."

tolkomee said:

"Which kain suffer head be this tori Oloun."

A selfless corps member

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a corps member with the name Ahmad Abubakar made a big donation of a digital library to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as his personal Community Development Service (CDS) project.

According to the NYSC Facebook post, the corps member said that normal libraries are becoming a thing of old all over the world, and that is why the need for digital libraries is important.

The young man added that he decided to work on the project because he wants to help the service to enrich its resourcefulness to corps members and staff.

With the new project, access to NYSC materials will be digitalized and that will help easy access.

Source: Legit.ng