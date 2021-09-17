Adebisi Adeyeye, a brilliant and absolutely beautiful young lady, has graduated as a medical doctor after almost eight years in school

Her stunning photos and inspiring journey have got lots of social media users reacting massively

Adebisi listed a number of people to who she owed her success in the post that is fast going viral

A beautiful young Nigerian lady identified as Adebisi Adeyeye has gathered thousands of reactions on her LinkedIn page after disclosing that she just graduated as a medical doctor.

Apart from the pictures looking absolutely stunning, Adebisi's story has also been completely inspiring as she indicated that the journey had to take her eight years, and she needed to deal with a number of challenges on her way.

She said:

"The past years have been a roller coaster of events and phases. All of which I am grateful for."

The young lady celebrated her win on social media after becoming a doctor. Photo credit: Adebisi Adeyeye/LinkedIn

However, the brilliant and beautiful doctor mentioned a number of people she owes her success to.

In her words:

"My friends turned family, my Christian family and fellowship, my academic achievements, mentors and most especially the transformation from the girl who moved into Unilag Campus in 2014 to this lady leaving today."

Congratulatory messages

Below were some of the heartwarming messages that social media users sent to the young doctor after reading the summary of her story.

Paul Ibitoye said:

"Congratulations! Welcome to the exclusive club! I also spent 8years studying Medicine due to series of industrial strike actions! The rest is history now. Thank God for you for successfully completing the course."

Festus Enoghase wrote:

"Congratulations Doc. May the good Lord keep you safe in the your profession. May He (God) save lives through in the name of Jesus. say a big AMEN to that. Once again, congratulations!!!!!"

