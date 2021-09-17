A local man has impressed Mzansi with his toymaking skills and it seems many people are keen to learn similar techniques

The handy young man creates model vehicles using only cardboard and the results are astoundingly true-to-life

South Africans were impressed by the frugality of the exciting toymaker and headed to the comments section with encouraging words

A local artisan has impressed Mzansi with his skill after creating a bunch of mini vehicles using empty cardboard boxes. Peeps think he should be recognised by a major company for his amazingly lifelike work.

One local toymaker is creating model vehicles out of cardboard boxes. Images: Qiniso Gwamanda/Facebook

Source: UGC

, the talented toymaker, Qiniso Gwamanda, first caught our attention when he shared pictures of his creations online.

Gifted hands

The innovative young man uses old cardboard and various paints and stickers to bring his toys to life. So far, Qiniso has made an ambulance, a bus, and even a helicopter. One of his toy bakkies even features working LED lights!

South Africans could not get enough of the toymaker's creations and have encouraged Qiniso to sell his work to larger corporations.

Check out some of the positive reactions to his post below:

Cheryl Hobson Moore said:

"Roshan Muniram e sponsored by a company. You are so creative, skilled, and deserve an excellent future using them."

Roshan Muniram said:

"Need my car done definitely."

Avinash Bulrajh said:

"I need a Polo."

Myles Steyn said:

"You should get hold of mini-town. Maybe you can do some pieces for them. Awesome work."

Michelle Louisa Clarke said:

"Wow! That's awesome!! Very impressive."

Mandi Arnold said:

"Well done, these are excellent! Hope you get lots of orders."

