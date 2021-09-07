Efforts being put in place for the freedom of Yoruba agitator, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho has been futile as judges in Benin Republic goes on vacation

The struggle to get the Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho, released from detention is again delayed by the vacation embarked upon by judges in Benin Republic.

The Punch reported that the spokesperson for the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Maxwell Adeleye, made this revelation on Tuesday, September 7.

Earlier, it was reported that the Beninese Court had ordered that Sunday Igboho should be returned to prison custody when he appeared before the court on Tuesday, July 27.

A Yoruba group known as Ilana Oodua has given fresh update on why Sunday Igboho hasn't been released from detention.

Also, prosecutors were said to have raised fresh charges against the activist during the last sitting.

Sunday Igboho’s lawyers had said the Yoruba Nation agitator was further remanded to allow police carry out a thorough investigation into the charges, which included illegal migration, dubious connivance with immigration officers, and an attempt to cause civil unrest.

They explained that the previous allegations that warranted placing Igboho on a watchlist had successfully being tackled.

Some of the allegations, which he said could not be proved, are trafficking in arms, inciting violence that could result in social disturbance, and causing disunity in Nigeria.

Maxwell explained that Igboho’s legal team led by Olusegun Falola has prepared “everything necessary” to guarantee his release.

He added that the vacation by judges in the country delayed the activist’s release so far.

“The judges are on vacation. They are expected to hear his case after the resumption and he should be freed. There was no vacation judge to hear the case. It is not like Nigeria where you have vacation judges."

Legit.ng gathered that the judges would resume on Wednesday, September 15 from vacation.

Recall that Idris Oladejo, a cleric for Sunday Adeyemo revealed why the activist has decided not to disappear from custody.

In an interview with The Cable at the Benin Court of Appeal in Cotonou, the cleric who is popularly called Imam Oladejo, said Igboho indeed has powers to disappear from custody but has refused to do so for the sake of his wife and Yoruba Nation.

