Kaduna police have confirmed the arrest of Greenfield University and Bethel Baptist High School kidnappers

The force spokesman, Mohammed Jalige, made this known on Thursday, September 16, while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters

Jalige further revealed that the abductors of the 37 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Igabi LGA of the state, are in police custody

Kaduna, Kaduna state - The kidnappers of Greenfield University students and Bethel Baptist High School students, have been arrested by the Kaduna state police command.

The Punch reports that the command’s spokesman, Mohammed Jalige, made this announcement on Thursday, September 16, while parading suspects at the command’s headquarters along Bida road in the state capital.

Jalige also stated that the kidnappers of the 37 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, in Igabi local government area of the state are in the police net.

The Kaduna police command has nabbed the abductors of Greenfield University, Bethel Baptist's students. Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON

Jalige said one Usman Mohammed from Bukuyum in Zamfara state was apprehended by operatives of the command in connection with the kidnap of the students.

He said:

“On the 29th August, 2021 at about 0900hrs, based on credible information, Operation Yaki Surveillance team with FIB STS Force Headquarter, Abuja, jointly raided a house along Ring Road, Asikolaye area of Kaduna, where one Usman Abubakar, ‘m’ 41 years old, a native of Adakpa village, Bukkuyum LGA of Zamfara State, a notorious kidnapper terrorising Chikun, Igabi and Giwa LGAs of Kaduna State, was arrested.

“He confessed to have kidnapped many people and collected several ransoms; he also has links with recent attacks on Greenfield University, Bethel Baptist Academy and School of Forestry Mechanisation, Mando, Kaduna.”

Jalige further hinted that 25 other suspects were also arrested, a report by PM News also indicates.

He confirmed that illegal firearms, among others, were recovered.

