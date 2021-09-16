While silky and long human hair seems to be all that every lady is sporting these days, as with everything fashion, this has not always been the case.

The 1990s and early 2000s witnessed an era of outrageous fashion trends that we hope to God does not make a comeback.

One of such trends was the spiky feathered hairstyle and almost every babe - who was au courant - definitely sported this style at one point, if not more than once.

This was no different in the Nollywood industry. The ladies of the big screen came through in their various styles that will forever be etched in the hearts of true Nollywood fans.

In the spirit of following throwback Thursday traditions, Legit.ng has highlighted five movie stars who were guilty of the spiky trend.

Check them out below:

1. Ini Edo

The Akwa Ibom-born movie star was known for her signature feathered hairstyle as she was seen rocking the look quite often.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The actress was known for her stylish looks. Photo credit: @stylevitae, @iniedo

Source: Instagram

2. Monalisa Chinda

The light-skinned beauty in this photo rocked a bob weave with a rather scanty fringe. We're certain this is one of the trends the actress will never try again.

Old Nollywood fashion is back in vogue. Photo credit: @stylevitae, @monalisacode

Source: Instagram

3. Genevieve Nnaji

Known today as one of the most elegant and stylish movie stars today, Genevieve was also one of the screen goddesses to rock this trend. In the photo below, Nnaji is seen rocking a wine-colored pixie hairdo.

Spiking weaves were a big deal back then. Photo credit: @stylevitae, @genevievennaji

Source: Instagram

4. Tonto Dikeh

The controversial star came through dripping in hot girl swag in this photo where she rocked a spike short hairdo. And judging by her composure in the photo, Dikeh was definitely feeling herself with that hair.

These days, curly weaves have replaced spiky hair. Photo credit: @stylevitae, @tontolet

Source: Instagram

5. Funke Akindele

What's a throwback Thursday without an epic look from the Jenifa star, right? Akindele's pixie spiky hairdo may have been hot back then, but it would certainly be a travesty in today's fashion world.

The actress was also part of the pixie feather hairstyle gang. Photo credit: @stylevitae, @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Retro fashion is back in vogue

The 90s were an interesting time especially on the fashion scene and at a time when social media was non-existent, the Nigerian film stars were the main influencers taking fashion risks and boldly setting trends.

From outrageous wigs and braids, disturbingly tight low-rise pants and blouses down to their riotous makeup and excessive jewelries, the 90s was an era filled with numerous fashion highlights.

However, as ridiculous as some of these trends may appear to some people now, there are some 90s trends that are slowly taking over the fashion scene once again and it seems a lot of people are here for them.

Source: Legit.ng