The chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has experienced a health challenge at the presidential villa

Emerging reports indicate that Bawa's health issue received due attention from medical experts in Abuja

The EFCC boss was one of the speakers at the National Identity Day celebration event held in the villa

FCT, Abuja - A video footage has emerged showing the moment the chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, slumped at the presidential villa on Thursday, September 16.

The footage which was shared on YouTube by Njenje Media TV and on the Instagram page of The will newspaper, depicted how the EFCC boss began to feel unwell when speaking at the podium during an event.

A screengrab of Bawa speaking at the National Identity Day celebration event in Abuja. Photo: Njenje Media TV

According to the video, Bawa, during his speech suddenly stopped talking and stood for some seconds without uttering a word.

He later began to feel dizzy then closed his eyes and covered his face with his palm.

According to the footage, the EFCC boss told his audience that he would stop making his speech, then walked off the stage, sat in his chair, and slumped.

The EFCC boss was then immediately rushed out of the hall, accompanied by the minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Pantami.

EFCC says Abdulrasheed Bawa is fine

Meanwhile, the anti-graft commission in a Facebook post said Abdulrasheed Bawa has received medical attention and is due to be back at his desk.

The EFCC stated that the clarification became necessary following the incident that occurred at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Before he felt unwell, Bawa was speaking on the importance of digital identification in commemoration of National Identity Day.

Ibrahim Magu still on the federal government’s payroll

In another news, the minister of police affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, has said that the former acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, is still on the federal government’s payroll.

Dingyadi stated that Magu still earns a salary as a police officer despite his suspension by the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The Punch reported that the minister made this known on spoke on Tuesday, September 14, when he featured as a guest on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ current affairs programme.

