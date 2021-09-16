While it is arguably many people’s dream to own a car that makes a big wealth statement, not many will be so open to the idea of buying a vehicle that would not shield them from the elements.

The Bentley Bacalar car which goes for $2 million (N823,580,000) is the opposite of the popular idea about luxury vehicles.

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at five facts about the expensive car.

1. It is $2m (N823,580,000) and it has no roof

CNN reports that the Bacalar is not a convertible, it is an open roof with no option of a cover. If you take the car out in raining season, nothing will save you from getting wet.

2. Design over a roof

During his conversation with the media, Bentley's spokesman, Tim Hannig, said that they had to left the roof go for the design because they wanted to create something extraordinarily beautiful.

3. Only 12 people will own it

If you are thinking of adding this whip to your toys, then do it soon. The company has said that only a dozen of the car will be built. It is not going to be mass-produced for the public.

4. Engine configuration

It should be noted that the Bentley Bacalar is not a high-end smart car so it will not give a high-speed performance. It has a 12 cylinder engine. It comes with turbocharged horsepower.

5. Weight

The car has an estimated weight of 5,300 pounds. When compared to the full-size Mercedes luxury sedan, it is heavy.

Man with many Rolls Royce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an Indian-origin businessman in the United Kingdom, Reuben Singh, is a Rolls Royce lover who has a matching one for every turban colour he wears.

The chief executive officer of AllDayPA in the UK owns 17 Rolls Royce cars, according to India Sonic on YouTube.

Singh became a worldwide sensation after pictures of his matching turban and Rolls Royce cars went viral.

Singh's love for Rolls Royce is indescribable as the billionaire businessman lit up his page with beautiful photos of his luxury cars.

