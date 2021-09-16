The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Thursday, September 16 said it has commenced investigation into the alleged firing of civilians by one of its aircraft in Yobe state.

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the NAF spokesman, disclosed in a statement sent to Legit.ng.

Part of the statement read:

“Following intelligence on Boko Haram/ISWAP movements along the Kamadougou Yobe River line, an aircraft from the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai was detailed to respond to the suspected terrorists' activities in the area along the Nigeria/Niger border at about 0600hrs on 15 September 2021.

“The aircraft while operating South of Kanama observed suspicious movement consistent with Boko Haram terrorists' behaviour whenever a jet aircraft is overhead. Accordingly, the pilot fired some probing shots.

“It is important to state that the area is well known for continuous Boko Haram/ISWAP activities. Unfortunately, reports reaching NAF headquarters alleged that some civilians were erroneously killed while others were injured.

“Initial release denying the involvement of NAF aircraft was based on the first report available to the air component which was subsequently forwarded to NAF headquarters that civilians were bombed as the aircraft detailed for the mission was not carrying bombs.

“Therefore a board of inquiry has been set up to thoroughly investigate the circumstances of the incident.”

