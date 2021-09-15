The Nigerian Air Force has addressed the rumour surrounding a fighter jet dropping bombs in error on a village in Yobe state

A spokesperson for the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, denied that the force was responsible for the incident

Gabkwet explained that the last NAF operation in Yobe state was not at Yunusari local government area

A report claiming that an aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force Base (NAF) killed residents in a community in Yobe state has been dismissed.

Legit.ng gathers that this clarification was made by the NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet in a post shared on the official Facebook page of Aso Rock Villa on Wednesday, September 15.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has dismissed reports its fighter jet killed residents in Yobe state. Photo credit: @hqnigerianairforce

Source: Facebook

Ions Intelligence, a security group had alleged that NAF fighter jets while on a mission against Boko Haram and ISWAP dropped bombs in error at Buhari Village, Yunusari local government area which killed several residents and injured others.

Gabkwet said the report circulating on social media was false, adding that the last NAF mission into Yobe was conducted on Sunday, September 5.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He explained that the operation was an armed recce and no bomb or missile were used.

NAF helicopters bombard large gathering of bandits dressed in black clothes in Kawara forest

Earlier, in an effort to rid Nigeria of criminals, the Nigerian Air Force killed several armed bandits in Zamfara state.

The military also destroyed a logistics base set up by armed criminals in Kaduna state. The logistics facility was being used by bandits hiding at Kawara Forest in Igabi local area of Kaduna state.

No fewer than 50 bandits were killed by bombs shelled at the logistics facility at the weekend. Their motorcycles and food items were destroyed at the camps during the attack.

Bombardments: Fleeing bandits abduct 20 villagers in Sokoto ommunity

Meanwhile, bandits suspected to be fleeing NAF's aerial bombardments in the Bakura-Talata Mafara axis of Zamfara state on Tuesday, September 7, stormed Dange Shuni local government area of Sokoto and kidnapped at least 20 residents.

Residents of the Dange Shuni local government area, however, told BBC Hausa that communities in the area were witnessing an influx of bandits recently.

Many bandits’ leaders and their foot soldiers have been killed during the military raids.

Source: Legit.ng