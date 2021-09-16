A social media user, Shiluvankuna, has uploaded stunning photos proudly showing off grey-haired lover

Despite being old enough to be her grandfather, the young lady indicated that ''age is just a number at the end, love always wins''

Tweeps have shared their mixed views underneath her post on social media

A young woman, Shiluvankuna, on Monday, September 13, defied the stereotype of ageism when she delivered stunning photos posing beside the love of her life.

Without giving much thought to naysayers, the young lady proudly flexed a grey-haired man, who is old enough to be her grandfather.

Despite the age gap, she did not shy away from expressing her love for him, as she posted the photos with an intriguing caption, saying:

Age is just a Number - Lady says as she Proudly Flaunts her Old Lover in Bedroom Photos; Many Scream. Photo credit: Shiluvankuna

Source: UGC

Love wins

''Age is just a number at the end, love always wins,'' she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Shiluvankuna proudly appears in the frames with her prince charming donning a yellow dress, while the man rocked a simple T-shirt over jeans trousers.

The romantic pair also captured a moment lying on a bed with a furry bedsheet whilst exchanging glances.

In the second snap, Shiluvankuna's man rocked a military attire beneath a black jacket over striped jeans, while she beamed in a flower-themed outfit and long boots.

The post has garnered massive reactions and mixed comments from her followers.

Social media comments

Responding to Shiluvankuna's post, Cas Ob Raseleka said:

''Money is everything. If baboons and monkeys had money, then imagine women walking to the mountains 24/7 for sex.

DaddyK remarked:

''This age gap in couples has always been common amongst Africans. Especially amongst Kings, Chiefs and well off African men.''

Jolakes commented:

''I still think it has provided good bases of toxic relationships influenced by control, money and abuse. But if those involved in such relationships are completely happy, congratulations to them and wish them more happiness.''

@NandoGigaba indicated:

''At this age, both are consenting adults. Paedophilia is defined as an adult's attraction to prepubescent children, generally aged 13 or younger.''

SigaBopha claimed:

''It's numbers in the bank that matters most for women.

''I'm not if the love you talking about is for the old man or his money?'' he quizzed.

ThShadow18 said:

''Age aside, I'm worried about those hands and skin not in a body-shaming way but does a touch from those hands and a kiss from those lips truly brings intimacy and romantic pleasure to the girlfriend in this relationship. I wonder.''

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man was left speechless when his wife surprised him with $10,000 (N4,112,500) concealed in a cake to celebrate his birthday.

The dollar notes were stashed in the birthday cake his wife had prepared specially to celebrate his momentous day.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng on social media, the man is seen blowing out the candles, and was short of words when he discovered a long tail of dollar notes hidden right in the middle of the cake.

Source: Legit.ng