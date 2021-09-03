The federal government has said that it is not recruiting 400,000 policemen as is being circulated online

Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi, the minister of police affairs, made this known on Thursday, September 2, in Abuja

The minister noted that the report was an act of mischief, targeted at misrepresenting the recruitment exercise being carried out by the government

FCT, Abuja - Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi, the minister of police affairs, has called on Nigerians to treat it as fake news, a report trending on social media on the recruitment of 400,000 policemen.

The press secretary to the minister, Osaigbovo Ehisienmen, said this in a statement on Thursday, September 2, in Abuja and seen by Legit.ng.

The federal government has said that the purported recruitment of 400,000 policemen is fake. Credit: Nigeria Police.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that Dingyadi said the report was an act of mischief, targeted at misrepresenting the 40,000 recruitment of police constables approved by the federal government.

He said the misleading report claimed that the ministry of police affairs was working independently of the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Nigeria Police Force to carry out the recruitment exercise.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Beware of false recruitment information

The minister added that the intention was to create platforms to defraud unsuspecting job seekers.

Dingyadi said:

"The misleading publication stated that the ministry of police affairs is working independently of the Police Service Commission and the Nigeria Police Force to recruit four hundred thousand (400,000) policemen, with the intention of setting up platforms to defraud unsuspecting job seekers.

“Such committee does not exist in the ministry. For purposes of clarity, the recruitment of 40,000 police constables, approved by the Federal Government is being carried out in tranches of 10,000 per batch."

He added that the first batch was successfully concluded in 2019 and that arrangements had reached an advanced stage to conclude the second batch of the process.

The minister also said the process was being carried out by relevant agencies responsible for the recruitment.

Dingyadi, however, enjoined the public to be circumspect of false recruitment information into the Nigeria Police and treat the purported recruitment of 400,000 policemen, in particular, as fake news.

FG trains 25,000 constabularies for community policing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Dingyadi revealed that in the implementation of the community policing initiative of the Buhari administration, about 25,000 constabularies were trained in several police colleges across the country.

It was reported that he made this known during the 2nd ministerial press briefing held at the Nigeria Police Force headquarters, Abuja on Tuesday, August 24.

The minister said the successful officers were trained on basic police duties, modern intelligence-gathering techniques, and rule of law.

Source: Legit